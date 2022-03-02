Signs you are addicted to love, breaking the cycle and embracing healthy love

  • Causes of love addiction range from your background to your perception of a proper loving relationship.
  • If you have multiple signs of love addiction, the first step is to take stock of your history with love and relationships.
  • An infatuated person tends to believe they have a sense of security only to be disappointed once the intensity of the infatuation fades.

The line between love and pathological love is thin. The difference can be as simple as being in lust instead of love; being obsessed with someone or even staying stuck in a nasty relationship. Where addiction is involved, you will idealise and happily sacrifice or go against your values to please your partner. According to William Berry, a psychologist and the author of Addiction: A Human Experience, there are certain traits you will exhibit when in love addiction. You may develop an attachment to the excitement of falling in love and the beginning of a new relationship. “You may have a long history of short romantic relationships which you end shortly after the excitement has dwindled,” he says.

