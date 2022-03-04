How to fight off a rapist without endangering your life

If you find yourself in front of a man who is threatening to attack you start by yelling and shouting.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • A spot check on Jumia, an eCommerce platform, shows that pepper sprays retail at between Sh. 400 and Sh. 1,000. Self-defense torches with electric shock sell at around Sh. 1,000 per piece.
  • In the first minutes before the actual attack, you may try to speak calmly to your attacker to reduce their rage.
  • Boost your self-defense techniques by enrolling in courses that prepare women to handle potential attackers.

When faced with a rapist, many women are too terrified and shocked to react. There is also the possibility that an attempted rape could turn into murder if you resist. But there is also the possibility that a rape ordeal could end up with murder even if you freeze and let the rapist have their way. This makes it critical to have a defense strategy that can help you fight an attacker.

