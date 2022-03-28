Itchy, teary eyes? It’s a symptom of eye allergies

As you get older, your eyes become drier and more sensitive. The barrier between your eye and the environment weakens as you age. This means it's easier for allergens or irritants to cause allergies in adults than in children.

What is an eye allergy?

Eye allergies, also known as allergic conjunctivitis, are the result of your immune system overreacting to an allergen or irritant. This can be anything from pollen and dust mites to chlorine in swimming pools. Even something as simple as soap residue left on towels after a shower can be an irritant.

When allergens contact the mast cells in your eyes, histamine is released as part of the immune response. As a result, the conjunctiva and eyelids become inflamed and irritated, which causes redness, itching, and swelling of the eye tissue. It can also result in watery discharge from your eyes.

Eye allergies can be seasonal or perennial (occurring all year round).

Eye allergies are triggered by

Pollen

Dust

Pets

Smoke

Chlorine

Chemicals

Common symptoms include

A feeling that something is stuck or lodged inside your eye (gritty feel)

Red, itchy, swollen eyes

Sensitivity to light

Tearing or watery eyes

How are eye allergies treated?

There is no one cure for all eye allergies. Treatment depends on the cause of your allergy and the severity of your symptoms. However, there are over-the-counter medications that you can take to treat your symptoms.

Antihistamines will help reduce inflammation of the eyes and eye tissues, as well as itching. Antihistamines come in different brands, but they all work by blocking histamine receptors from affecting cells - including those in your eyes.

Saline eye drops or eyewashes can also help with symptoms because saline has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties.

Allergy shots (immunotherapy) can desensitise you to the allergens causing your symptoms. The shots are given in a long-term dose and are designed to help your body develop an immune response that is less reactive when exposed to the allergen.

How are allergies prevented?