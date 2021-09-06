Filicide, psychosis and schizophrenia: Why men kill their children

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The primary reasons why a parent will kill their own child are spousal revenge, fatal maltreatment, psychosis, altruism, and not wanting the child
  • The months of July, August, and September are the most likely for incidents of filicide to take place.

In March 2021, a 37-year-old man strangled his two children to death and then hanged himself to death in Mbooni East, Makueni County. The two children were aged 4 and 9 years old. In April 2021, detectives arrested a man in Kisii County who was accused of slitting his son’s throat. These are just two of the many incidents of men turning against their own kids. These shocking incidents leave questions unanswered, including why a man, a father, would turn against their own children in such a brutal and deadly manner.

