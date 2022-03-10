What are the risks of being a partner-pleaser in your relationship?

Being so nice in a relationship is counterproductive.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • One of the key signs that you have become a partner-pleaser in your relationship is when you ‘avoid sweating the small stuff’ and opt to be the nice one in the relationship.
  • Between men and women, women are more likely to be both people and partner pleasers because of their natural inclination to be caretakers or nurturers.
  • Once you become a partner-pleaser, the things you turn a blind eye to gradually build into a resentment snowball.

Marcia Reynolds, the author of Wander Woman says being so nice in a relationship is counterproductive. “While it is in order to be nice to your partner, there is a limit to the dividends that being nice will earn you. Always bear in mind that too much congeniality will undermine your relationship rather than build it,” she says.

How to keep your eyes safe from styes (including make-up care)
Doing a skin-brightening cleanse at home

