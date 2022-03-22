Doing a skin-brightening cleanse at home

It may be difficult to cover your skin with layers of cosmetics at all times to conceal dark spots, birthmarks, or acne scars. Luckily, there are home remedies to get the job done for you.

Whether you are looking for a quick fix or a more long-term solution, there is something for everyone.

Turmeric

Not only does this ingredient have anti-inflammatory properties, but it's also an excellent natural lightening agent. Turmeric fades acne scars and treats hyperpigmentation around your mouth and other parts of your body where you experience dark spots.

It is believed that curcumin (turmeric) works by interfering with the formation of melanin. Combine yogurt with turmeric and apply the paste to your skin. Allow it to sit for a few minutes before rinsing with cool water. Turmeric can also be mixed with gram flour, milk, or rose water to make a paste that can be applied to the face. Leave it for 15 minutes and rinse.

Aloe Vera gel

If you have large pores and oily skin, applying Aloe Vera can help get rid of blackheads and minimise enlarged pores, while creating an even-toned complexion. In addition, it's a great way to reduce the appearance of freckles and dark spots. Apply the aloe Vera gel on the skin, leave it for 15 minutes and rinse for results. This gel can be mixed with other skin-lightening ingredients.

Gram flour or Besan

It has an exfoliating effect that is perfect for removing dead cells and other impurities from the surface of the skin. This makes it good for both your skin and an acne-fighting agent. In addition, gram flour will tighten pores while simultaneously lightening dark spots. Mix gram flour with plain yogurt and apply the resulting paste to dampened skin. Allow it to dry before removing it with clean, cool water.

Lemon juice

This ingredient is high in Vitamin C that brightens dark spots while making you look even-toned; has astringent properties that tighten pores, and gets rid of blackheads. Vitamin C works by inhibiting the synthesis of melanin, which is responsible for dark spots. To get rid of hyperpigmentation on your face and body, mix lemon juice with honey to form a paste that can be applied from head to toe (avoiding areas around the eyes). Let it sit for at least 15 minutes before rinsing off.

Milk

The lactic acid in milk is great for lightening dark spots while making your skin baby soft. Milk can be mixed with turmeric to form a thick paste that can be applied all over the body. The final product will also have moisturising properties, essential for keeping skin hydrated. If using milk alone, use a cloth to dip in warm milk, then massage the skin for results.

