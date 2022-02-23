How to keep your eyes safe from styes (including make-up care)

If you have a sty, avoid wearing any makeup until the bump goes away.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Avoid sharing towels and face cloths with others to prevent passing on an eye sty or other infections.

  • If the eye sty keeps recurring, work on preventive measures such as throwing away old makeup and contact lenses and cleaning your equipment regularly.

  • If the sty does not heal or gets worse, seek medical advice from an ophthalmologist.

Eye styes are not a severe medical condition, but they can be painful and annoying. They show up as bumps that look like pimples or swollen eyelids.

