Getting pregnant after 40 – what you should know

Chances of getting pregnant after turning 40 decrease significantly but there are ways to increase your chances of conception. 

Photo credit: File

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

Problems you may encounter

Diminished ovarian reserve

Expensive fertility treatments

Increased risk of having a miscarriage

After 40, the chances of conceiving decrease significantly.  

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.