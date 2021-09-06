What the law says about maternity leave

A maternity leave is a good time for the mother to bond with the baby and recover from childbirth.

Photo credit: File

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • While many employees in private and government institutions get maternity benefits from their employers, a huge percentage of women especially in the informal sector do not enjoy these benefits as required by the constitution.

Carrying a pregnancy to term is not easy for many mothers. Morning sickness, cravings, pains, frequent visits to the doctor, and anxiety can leave an expectant mother exhausted physically and mentally.

Previous article

Natural ways to improve fertility
Next article

Fun ways to spend your maternity leave

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.