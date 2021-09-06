Fun ways to spend your maternity leave

It might be overwhelming to plan for your maternity leave. The thought of stepping out of your usual routine can be unnerving. You are also going to miss being at work and catching up on trends with your colleagues.

Change is never easy. The good news is that you can still have fun during your maternity leave.

Check out these easy suggestions of what you can do to make your maternity leave enjoyable and comfortable.

1. Workout

Working out during pregnancy is not only healthy but also fun. During the third trimester, low-impact exercises such as yoga are most appropriate. Exercises prepare your body for delivery and help ease common discomforts related to pregnancy such as back pain, swelling of your legs, and general body fatigue.

Additional benefits of working out include good sleep and reduced anxiety.

Consult your doctor to find out which workouts are safe for you.

2. Get adequate rest and sleep

This is not the time to try and do all the things on your to-do list.

Sleep is important for your body and mind during pregnancy and after delivery. After your baby arrives, good rest and a healthy bedtime routine will help with breastfeeding sessions. In addition, good sleep will reduce stress and help to keep up milk supply levels for the baby.

3. Join parenting clubs

Staying home alone with your baby every day can get boring. Parenting clubs are a great platform for you to socialise with other new mothers.

Many of these groups start on social media and are used to share parenting ideas and experiences. In addition, members usually organise fun activities both online and offline.

4. Bond with your baby

Maternity leave is a short period. Enjoy being around your baby. Get to know your baby more and discover their personality. You will miss them when you go back to work.

You can bond with your baby by cuddling them, singing, or talking to them.

5. Go shopping

Maternity leave is a time-sensitive period, plan ahead and do everything you need before your maternity leave starts. Apply for the leave on time. If you are self-employed, look for someone to cover for you.

Shopping for the baby also needs to be done in advance to avoid a last-minute rush, which might make you forget essential items or purchase low-quality products.

6. Hire a nanny

Taking care of a newborn is demanding and you will need good rest to be able to take care of the baby and yourself properly.

A nanny will give you time to rest, take care of your wellbeing, and maybe even work on ideas that have been on your to-do list for a while.

Also, maternity leave is the right time to familiarise yourself with the nanny and assess their work.

7. Learn about childcare options

There are several options for childcare such as daycare, babysitting services, or a nanny. Whatever option you choose, it is important to find the right fit for your baby and yourself during this transition.

8. Take a trip and enjoy your hobbies

If possible, travel either alone or with family and friends. Travelling is great for quality bonding and creating good memories.

If your job made you abandon your hobbies, this is a good time to revive them. Dust your paintbrushes and canvases, or start reading that novel gathering dust on your bookshelf.

Conclusion

Parenting is a skill that is learned and developed over time. Struggling with certain aspects of it does not make you a failure. Reach out to your friends, family, and neighbours if you need help.







