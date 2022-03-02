Are you dating a pedophile?

Defilement cases have been rising since 2018.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Usually, a pedophile will start by developing a relationship with a single mother, even though his ultimate target is the child.
  • Pedophiles who use dating to disguise themselves tend to like child-related activities to endear them to kids.
  • Find out all you can about your new man before you introduce him to your child.

Defilement cases have been rising since 2018. The Economic Survey 2021 report shows that in 2018, a total of 4,767 cases of defilement were reported. This number increased to 5,397 in 2019 and 6,801 in 2020. The majority of these cases were not perpetrated by strangers. Rape and defilement are likely to be perpetrated by someone who is well known to the victim. This someone could be the man you are dating – who you have introduced to your child as a father figure and future husband.

