Dating a widower? You may need this handbook

He may be rigid when it comes to talking about the impact of his grief.

  • Widowers tend to be attracted to women who remind them of their late wives.
  • By sharing similar interests, you may have to contend with regular references to how his late wife loved the same things.
  • Expressions of affection will be limited to how you do things or how you treat him instead of who you are to him.

Dating a man who is grieving the loss of his wife or one who has not moved past the death of his wife is no easy task. He will appear responsible both through words and actions. In most cases, he will not be out to play. However, despite all these attributes, his ability to reciprocate your romantic feelings and affection may not be up to the level you would like. This ability will depend on his emotional state, his healing, his readiness for love, and the position his late wife still occupies within him.

