Beware! Theft by spiking is on the rise in Kenya

Don’t accept drinks from strangers.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Have a safety procedure, and plan your activities beforehand. This includes where you will go, who you will be with, and how long your stay will be.
  • Always watch your drink. Never leave it unattended. If you are with a close acquaintance, watch their drink as well.
  • Don’t accept drinks from strangers and be slow to partake in communal drinking orgies.

On the evening of November 8, 2021, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations arrested 30-year-old Virginia Wangui Thiga for drugging and robbing a club reveler Sh. 1 million in Kasarani, Nairobi. Virginia and her female friend had been invited by two male revelers for drinks at a local club. At around 4 am, they booked a room at Rysta’s Guest House. However, one of the two men developed cold feet and walked away, leaving his friend in the company of Virginia and her friend. What looked like a threesome party for the man ended disastrously when he woke up at a local hospital. He had been drugged with an overdose of a stupefying drug. The two women robbed him of his mobile phone, ATM card, and National ID. They had also withdrawn Sh. 1 million from his mobile and bank accounts.

