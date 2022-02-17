The rice water secret to healthy skin and hair, revealed

Rice water has anti-fungal properties that can treat dandruff.

Rice water has anti-fungal properties that can treat dandruff.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Rice water has several benefits to the hair and scalp. It can be used to keep your hair shiny and reduce scalp oiliness.
  • Use it as a hair mask to reap the benefits.
  • Rice water is a risk-free product. 

There is a secret to beautiful skin that goes back centuries ago - rice water.

Previous article

Overcoming drug addiction: The role of friends and family
Next article

Eating a well-balanced diet is a key weapon in HIV management

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.