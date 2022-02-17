The rice water secret to healthy skin and hair, revealed

There is a secret to beautiful skin that goes back centuries ago - rice water.

Rice water has been used for thousands of years in Asian culture as a beauty product because its nutrients are great for both the skin and hair.

The skin protects internal organs from everything including dirt, bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens. The skin also helps regulate body temperature by releasing heat through sweat glands when hot or cold. It also acts as a natural barrier that prevents wound infection while healing. Of course, all these jobs require healthy cells with full functionality, so your skin can do its job. But what does this have to do with rice water?

Rice water has anti-aging properties

It is enriched with antioxidants that protect the skin from damage caused by free radicals.

In addition, rice water helps speed up collagen production, giving your skin strength and elasticity. Collagen levels decrease as you age, this product will keep you looking youthful for longer.

A great remedy for sunburns

Rice water is high in vitamins C, A, and E, which are great for your skin. This makes it a perfect remedy to treat sunburns because the antioxidants help reduce inflammation while promoting healing by fighting free radicals that cause damage. Furthermore, rice water helps regenerate cells damaged by UV radiation, helping you recover faster.

Combining these benefits with the fact that rice water is cooling, makes it perfect for treating sunburns.

It is used to lighten dark spots on the skin

Rice water is widely used as a natural skin lightener for years. This is, however, not scientifically proven.

Viable choice for the oily skin

Rice water is useful for people with oily skin because it helps reduce the oiliness of your face. If you have oily skin, rice water can control oil production, thus preventing acne breakouts or reducing them significantly.

It helps fight dandruff

Rice water has anti-fungal properties that can treat dandruff. It can be used as a conditioner to fight dandruff off the scalp. Rice bran also helps tighten your scalp pores which reduces hair fall.

How to prepare the rice water

Soak the rice in water for a few hours.

After the rice has soaked, strain, cool it, and keep the remaining water in a spray bottle or jar.

Alternatively

Boil the rice as if cooking for consumption, strain, cool, and save the rice water.

How to use it