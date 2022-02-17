Did you know cheating could make your marriage stronger?

Do not obsess about the person your partner cheated on you with.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

  • It is possible for couples who have suffered infidelity to enjoy post-affair marital stability and trustworthiness
  • Infidelity does not have to be the end of a relationship. Couples can work through infidelity, restore their relationship
  • When infidelity is confessed as opposed to discovered, both partners may be more willing to work on restoring the relationship

Can cheating make a marriage stronger? According to a five-year research project by the University of Washington published in the Journal of Couple and Family Psychology: Research and Practice, it is possible for couples who have suffered infidelity to enjoy post-affair marital stability and trustworthiness in the same way as couples who didn’t suffer infidelity. “Infidelity does not have to be the end of a relationship. Couples can work through infidelity, restore their relationship, and enjoy a stable and satisfying marital relationship," the researchers wrote. Additionally, "When infidelity is confessed as opposed to discovered, both partners may be more willing to work on restoring the relationship." According to the research project, couples who survived infidelity were those who willingly subjected themselves to relationship counseling sessions.

