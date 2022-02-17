Handling money as a couple: The key to growing family wealth

Make a deliberate effort to prioritise your finances.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • You will need to be as detailed as possible in order to get on the same financial pedal.
  • One of the most effective ways couples can grow wealth is through investments.
  • Do not live beyond your income.

Merging and handling your finances with your partner can be tough. But regardless of the amount of money you make individually, there are steps you can take to improve the way you handle your finances and boost the financial health of your marriage.

