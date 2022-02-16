Taking life insurance in Kenya? Here’s a manual for your reference

Don’t just sign away your policy. Review it and ask questions.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Don’t shop for the best price, shop for the best value product.
  • Work with an experienced agent who can get you a product that will meet your needs, within your budget.
  • Make use of online insurance policy calculators to gauge how much you need to insure based on your current financial position and earnings.

Life insurance is designed to reassure you that your dependents will be financially looked after in the event of your death. In Kenya, many life insurance companies have products designed to enhance a policyholder’s savings and investment plans. Over 90 percent of individual life insurance comprises the savings and investment model with partial maturity at periodic intervals during the term.

Why people with diabetes are more susceptible to Covid-19
Is your partner cheating? We explore the signs

