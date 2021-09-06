Why people with diabetes are more susceptible to Covid-19

diabetes blood sugar level covid-19
Since the onset of Covid-19, diabetes has emerged as one of the leading pre-existing conditions that places patients at a higher risk of death.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Diabetes Type 1 and Type 2 expose patients to more severe Covid-19 and higher mortality rates.
  • But even without a previous diagnosis of diabetes, having abnormally high blood sugar levels increases the risk of death in Covid-19 patients.
  • Majority of patients with Covid-19 are now known to be vulnerable to glucose metabolic disorders.

Dr. Doreen Adisa Lugaliki did not know that she was diabetic until after she was admitted at the Aga Khan University with Covid-19.

Previous article

How to care for a Covid-19 patient at home
Next article

Why are people afraid to go for Covid-19 vaccine?

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.