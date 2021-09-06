Why are people afraid to go for Covid-19 vaccine?

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

Covid-19 vaccines that have been developed so far:

  1. Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac): It was the first vaccine to be developed and publicised. It was developed by Russia and is taken in 2 doses. It is stored in two forms: dry form at 2 to 8 degrees celsius and liquid form at -18.5 degrees celsius. It has 92 per cent efficacy.
  2. Pfizer-BioNTech (BNT162b2): It was developed by US and German pharmaceutical companies. The vaccine is taken in 2 doses and is stored at between -80 degrees celsius to -60 degrees celsius. It has 95 per cent efficacy.
  3. Moderna (mRNA-1273): It was developed in the US and is taken in two doses. It is stored at between -25 degrees celsius and -15 degrees celsius. It has 94.1 per cent efficacy.
  4. Oxford-AstraZeneca (AZD1222): It was developed in the United Kingdom and is also taken in 2 doses. It can be stored at between 2 to 8 degrees celsius. It has about 90 per cent efficacy.
  5. Novavax (NVX-CoV2373): This vaccine was also developed in the US. It can be stored in temperatures of between 2 and 8 degrees celsius and has about 89 per cent efficacy.
  6. Johnson & Johnson (Janssen): It was developed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals which is headquartered in Belgium. It is taken in a single dose. It has between 66 per cent and 85 per cent efficacy. It is stored in temperatures of between 2 and 8 degrees celsius.
  7. Sinovac: It was developed by China and is taken in two doses. Efficacy rates have ranged between 50 per cent and 91 per cent. It can be stored in temperatures of between 2 and 8 degrees celsius.
  8. Sinopharm: It was developed in China and is claimed to be 79 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19. It is taken in two doses.
  9. Convidecia (Ad5-nCoV): It was also developed in China and is a vector vaccine. The manufacturer, CanSino Biologics, has only released partial data on its efficacy rates even though the vaccine is already being administered. 

Although vaccination against Covid-19 is currently the best way to fight the SARS-Cov-2 virus, there are some people who have shied away from taking the vaccine.

Previous article

Why people with diabetes are more susceptible to Covid-19
Next article

Covid-19 and hypertension: What you need to know

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.