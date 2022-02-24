A comprehensive guide to building muscle

Processed foods are high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fat, which can sabotage your efforts to build muscle.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Building muscle takes time and dedication, but you can reach your goals with patience and perseverance.
  • Investing in supplements could give you a boost in your training, but it is not necessary.
  • Apart from weightlifting, you can add other exercises to your program. Ensure you train safely and correctly to reduce your risk of injury.

Building muscle is a common goal for many people. Whether you want to bulk up or tone your body, there are basic principles you need to follow to make the most of your time in the gym. In this comprehensive guide, you will learn everything you need about building muscle, from the basics of weightlifting to choosing the right exercises and how to avoid common mistakes.

