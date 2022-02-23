Importance of proper HIV viral load monitoring

Viral load monitoring is an effective way to prevent virus transmission.

Viral load monitoring is an effective way to prevent virus transmission.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Routine viral load monitoring is an integral part of keeping HIV under control.
  • By keeping a close eye on your viral load, you can help doctors determine the best way to take care of you.
  • Viral load checking has decreased the number of AIDS-related deaths.

HIV patients take antiviral drugs to keep the virus from replicating and spreading throughout the body. One way around this issue is by monitoring your viral load regularly through testing.

Previous article

Dating as an HIV positive person
Next article

Taking life insurance in Kenya? Here’s a manual for your reference

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.