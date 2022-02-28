A healthy relationship with your mother-in-law? Experts give their take

Do not be an over-zealous grandma

By  Simon Mburu

  • From the onset, your mom-in-law is likely to feel that she is losing her son to you. Be considerate and compassionate.
  • Your mother-in-law may not be fond of the same things that your own mother is fond of.
  • You are an adult with the right to disagree and do things your way. When the situation calls for it, take a firm stand.

Family therapist Susan Gacheru says your mother-in-law is more likely to believe that you’re not good enough for her son. However, it is possible for daughters-in-law and their mothers-in-law to maintain respectful, mutually beneficial relationships.

