Older woman, younger man: Does age really matter?

The age factor in relationships is more about maturity than chronological age.

The age factor in relationships is more about maturity than chronological age.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Today’s woman is able to choose the kind of relationship she wants or needs, and the kind of man who suits her best. This includes the younger man.
  • The couple must be in the same phase of their lives. They must be thinking the same way, interested in the same things, and so on.
  • A larger age gap is directly related to a higher divorce rate. Women dating men 20 years younger are 95 percent likely to end up in divorce, those with a 10-year difference are 39 percent likely to divorce while those with a 5-year difference are 18 percent likely to divorce.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s relationship with Brigitte Trogneux has always left people perplexed. As a 15-year-old boy, Macron was infatuated with Ms. Trognex, who was his high school drama teacher. At the time, Trognex was married with three children. The two started an affair when Macron was 17. Years later, Trognex divorced her husband and married Macron. He was 29 years old and she was 54 years old.

Previous article

Importance of proper HIV viral load monitoring
Next article

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.