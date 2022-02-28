You can set up a home gym, even on a budget

Are you tired of paying for a gym membership you never use? Do you wish you could have the convenience and privacy of a home gym but think you can’t afford it? You are in luck. This article will provide all that information, from choosing the right equipment, setting up your space, and staying motivated. All on a budget.

Step One: Pick the Right Location

The location of your workout space is vital because it affects how much time you will spend there and what exercises you can do. For example, suppose your garage is small enough to fit only one treadmill or elliptical machine, it might not be worth the investment because these items require more room. Cardio equipment like stationary bikes or rowers on the other hand needs less room. Decide depending on what you have and what you need.

Step Two: Choose the Appropriate Equipment

Once you have determined the right spot for your home gym, it's time to select the equipment that will fit best in that space and meet your fitness goals. If you are short on money, invest in just a few pieces of equipment that can offer a full-body workout like a resistance band, kettlebells, dumbbells, or barbells.

Purchasing second-hand equipment can be a great way to save money and still get high-quality gear.

The main equipment you may need include:

For cardio workouts

Yoga mats

Skipping rope

Treadmill

Rower

For strength training and toning muscles

Weights (dumbbells, barbells)

Weight plates

Kettlebells

Yoga mats

Bench

Resistance band

Body bars

Step Three: Set Up Your Space

Once you have chosen the best location for your home gym, it's time to set up the space. Consider things like lighting and ventilation when designing your workout area. This will avoid clutter or noise during exercise sessions.

Add a mirror to check out your form

Consider installing a television or computer monitor so that you can watch exercise videos or listen to music while you work out.

Step Four: Ensure the place is safe and tidy

Arrange equipment in a way that is safe for you and those around you. For example, have cupboards to store your weights and other equipment. Also, keep a first aid kit close by just in case any accidents happen.

In addition, have wipes and sprays for cleaning after use.

Step Five: Stay Motivated

This is where planning ahead comes in handy. If you are the type of person who prefers to have a set routine, create a weekly workout schedule and post it somewhere visible in your home gym. This will keep you on track when the lazy days come.