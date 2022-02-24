Fitness benefits of Zumba dancing (plus benefits to mental health)

The combination of dance and cardio can improve your mood and make you happier.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Zumba dancing can be suitable for long-term goals, such as improving your cardiovascular health or losing weight, or short-term goals like relieving stress.
  • The combination of dance, music, and exercise can effectively destress and relieve anxiety.
  • Since it engages the whole body, Zumba can improve your flexibility.

Zumba is a Latin-inspired dance fitness programme. It is a great way to get in shape while you have fun. It is an aerobic workout that combines cardio, muscle conditioning, balance, and flexibility training. Zumba dance routines vary but often include salsa, merengue, and hip-hop.  

