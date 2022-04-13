What makes young adults vulnerable to mental disorders?

In today's fast-paced society, more and more people struggle with mental disorders.

Young adults are particularly vulnerable to mental health problems. One reason is young adults are typically going through many changes in their lives.

They may be finishing school, starting a new job, or moving away from home. These changes can be stressful and can trigger mental health issues.

Additionally, young adults may be more likely to engage in risky behaviours, such as drug use which leads to mental health problems.

Young adults also face a lot of pressure from schoolwork, relationships, and even social media.

Several types of mental disorders can affect young adults. The most common include depression and anxiety.

These disorders can cause significant problems in a person's life if left untreated.

Depression

It is one of the most common mental disorders among young adults. It is characterised by feelings of sadness, emptiness, and hopelessness. A person with depression may also have suicidal thoughts. Depression can be caused by many factors, including life events such as abuse, loss of someone, and genetics.

Depression can lead to several problems in a person's life, including school or work difficulties, relationship problems, and even suicidal thoughts.

Anxiety

Anxiety disorders are the most common type of mental disorder. They are characterised by feelings of fear, worry, and uneasiness.

An anxiety disorder may also have physical symptoms like sweating, hyperventilation, trembling, and a racing heart. Many things, including trauma, can cause anxiety. This disorder has various types, for example, agoraphobia and social anxiety.

Anxiety disorders can lead to several problems in a person's life, including school or work difficulties, social isolation, and even physical health problems.

Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar disorder is a mental illness that causes extreme mood swings. For example, a person with bipolar disorder may go from feeling very happy and excited to feeling very sad and depressed.

Bipolar disorder can cause problems in many areas of life, including work, school, and relationships.

Being a life-long condition, it requires medication and therapy to manage.

Eating disorders

Eating disorders are mental illnesses that involve abnormal eating habits. People with eating disorders may have an unhealthy obsession with food and their weight.

Anorexia nervosa is a mental illness that involves an abnormal fear of gaining weight. People with anorexia nervosa often have a distorted view of their body image and may see themselves as overweight even when they are not. Anorexia nervosa can lead to health problems like heart problems, malnutrition, and even death.

Bulimia nervosa is a mental illness that involves an abnormal obsession with food and weight. People with bulimia nervosa tend to quickly eat a massive amount of food and then purge it by vomiting or using laxatives.

Binge eating disorder is a mental illness involving an abnormal obsession with food and weight. People with binge eating disorders often eat a huge amount of food in a short time. However, unlike people with bulimia nervosa, they do not purge the food by vomit or using laxatives. Binge eating disorders can lead to health problems like obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.

Signs you need a doctor for your mental conditions

Indulgence in drugs and alcohol

Withdrawing from friends and family

Changes in eating or sleeping habits

Self-harm, thoughts of suicide

Neglecting activities you used to like

Poor performance at work or school

Relationship problems