These foods will trigger your asthma attacks

One of the most frequent questions that asthma patients ask is whether any specific foods can trigger an attack. Unfortunately, the answer is yes. Various foods have been known to cause asthma symptoms in some people.

Asthma is a respiratory condition that affects the airways, making it difficult to breathe. It is caused by inflammation in the airways, which makes them swell and narrow. This can make it difficult to move air in and out of the lungs, leading to shortness of breath, wheezing, and chest tightness.

Asthma can increase the risk of anaphylaxis, a severe and sometimes deadly allergic response. Anaphylaxis can occur within minutes of exposure to an allergen and can cause death if not treated immediately.

The following can cause asthma attacks.

Respiratory infections such as influenza

Allergens such as pollen, dust mites, animal dander, and mould

Strenuous exercise

Chilly air

Air pollution

Cigarette smoke

Strong emotions such as laughter, yelling, crying, or anger

Certain medications such as beta-blockers and aspirin

Foods that contain sulphites such as dried fruit, beer, and wine

Additionally, there are foods that, when consumed, can cause airways to constrict, making it difficult to breathe.

These foods may not cause an asthma attack in everyone who has asthma, but they are more likely to trigger symptoms in people who have.

Eggs

Eggs can cause a severe reaction in some people. Symptoms of an egg allergy include hives, sneezing, wheezing, coughing, trouble breathing, and vomiting.

For asthmatic people, it may trigger an asthma attack.

If you have an egg allergy, avoid foods that contain eggs. This includes omelettes and scrambled eggs and processed foods that contain egg ingredients. Always read food labels carefully.

Wheat

The gluten in wheat can trigger an asthma attack in some people. Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley. In people with asthma, consuming gluten may trigger an inflammatory response, leading to difficulty breathing and wheezing.

Food additives and preservatives

Food additives and preservatives have been known to cause asthma attacks in some people. For example, sulphites are a common additive that can trigger an asthma attack. Sulphites are found in dried fruits, wine, and some processed foods.

Symptoms of a sulphite allergy can include hives, dizziness, trouble breathing, and itchiness.

Always read food labels carefully.

Shrimp

Shrimp is a common allergen that can cause a severe reaction in some people. Symptoms of a shrimp allergy can include wheezing, nasal congestion, hives, swelling of lips, tongue, or throat, and trouble breathing.

Other shellfish allergies can trigger an asthma attack.

Peanuts

A peanut allergic reaction is like an asthmatic response. The symptoms include wheezing, an itchy throat, tight throat, swelling, and a runny nose. In addition, peanut allergy can trigger anaphylaxis, just like an asthma attack.

For people with asthma, a peanut allergy can trigger an asthma attack.

If you have a peanut allergy, avoid foods that contain peanuts or peanut products. This includes foods like peanut butter and other processed foods that contain peanut ingredients.

Tips for managing food allergies