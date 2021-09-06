5 signs your teenage child is being bullied

bullying
Your teenager may be feeling intimidated by the other child, and the bullying may be escalating into a situation where they are isolated from their usual social circle

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Any form of bullying is unacceptable and can lead to lasting effects such as mental health issues, physical injuries, and even suicide.

If you have a teenage son or daughter, then bullying is something that might be on your mind. Bullying can occur anywhere - in the schoolyard, at home with siblings, and online via social media. Unfortunately, it can be hard to tell when your child is being bullied - sometimes, they are too embarrassed to say anything about it.

