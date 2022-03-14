Top 5 foods that will strengthen your bones

Bones support body weight, protect organs, and store minerals. Bones also produce blood cells and enhance motion. While you may think about bones as being strong and unchanging, they are quite dynamic.

The bone structure is complex. Bones are made up of collagen. Minerals like calcium and phosphorus give them hardness. The collagen provides strength and flexibility to the bone, while the minerals provide density.

Weak bones are susceptible to fractures and other injuries. For example, osteoporosis is a common condition that can lead to bone fractures.

There are many things one can do to maintain strong bones. Here are the top five foods that help keep bones healthy:

Dairy products

Dairy products are foods that come from milk. They include cheese, yogurt, and milk itself. Dairy products are a good source of calcium, which is important for bone health. They also contain other nutrients that support bone health like phosphorus and vitamin D.

There are many ways to include dairy products in your diet. You can eat cheese, yogurt, and milk. You can also add dairy products to your recipes.

Dairy product recipes include cheese pasta dishes, yogurt smoothies, and milkshakes. Dairy can be added to salads and used as a topping on other foods.

People who are lactose intolerant can get these nutrients from other sources, such as almond milk.

Green leafy vegetables

Green leafy vegetables are a major source of vitamins and minerals that support bone health. They are a good source of calcium, magnesium, and potassium. They also contain other nutrients that are important for bone health, like vitamin K and folate.

Green leafy vegetables can be eaten cooked or raw. Some great choices include spinach, kale, and collard greens. You can eat them as part of a salad or add them to other dishes like soups, stews, and stir-fries. You can also juice them or add them to smoothies.

Fish

Fish is rich in protein and omega-three fatty acids. It is a good source of vitamin D, which is important for bone health. Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium, which is important for strong bones.

There are many types of fish to choose from. You can eat them grilled, baked, or cooked in a dish. You can also add fish to salads.

You can get these nutrients from other sources if you do not like fish, such as omega-three supplements or fortified foods.

Nuts and seeds

Nuts and seeds are rich in protein, magnesium, and zinc. They contain other nutrients important for bone health, like vitamin E and calcium.

Nuts and seeds can be eaten as a snack or added to other dishes like salads, stir-fries, and baked foods. They can also be made into a nut or seed butter.

For lovers of shakes, nuts and seeds can be added for a crunchy texture and extra nutrients.

Nuts and seeds include peanuts, almonds, sunflower seeds, and pumpkin seeds.

Beans

Beans are a good source of protein, fibre, and minerals like magnesium and calcium.

They contain other nutrients important for bone health, like potassium and zinc.

There are many ways to include beans in your diet. For example, you can eat them as part of a meal or add them to other dishes like soups, stews, and salads.