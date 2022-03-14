Top 5 foods that will strengthen your bones

Beans are a good source of protein, fibre, and minerals.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Weak bones are susceptible to fractures and other injuries. For example, osteoporosis is a common condition that can lead to bone fractures.
  • If you have an underlying bone condition, consult your doctor for treatment, then eat a diet that builds bone density.
  • Dairy products are a good source of calcium, which is important for bone health.


Bones support body weight, protect organs, and store minerals. Bones also produce blood cells and enhance motion. While you may think about bones as being strong and unchanging, they are quite dynamic.

