What myths do you believe about weight loss? Here are the facts

There are many misconceptions when it comes to weight loss because most weight loss advice on the Internet is often unverified.

Here are common misconceptions about weight loss.

Cutting out snacks

Eating snacks when trying to lose weight is not the actual problem, depending on the type of snack. Go for fruit or vegetables instead of fries, chocolate, and other snacks with high sugar, salt, and fat content. Taking snacks with high sugar, salt, and salt content can affect your body weight.

Skipping breakfast

The common belief that breakfast is the most important meal of the day might be false. But skipping breakfast as a remedy to lose weight is unlikely.

The logic behind this approach is, skipping at least one meal a day leads to lower general consumption of calories. There are no facts to support this.

All calories are equal

Calories are the unit measure for energy. But not all sources of calories have the same weight loss effects. For instance, a protein calorie is not the same as a carbohydrate or fat calorie.

Substituting carbs and fat with protein can enhance your metabolism and decrease appetite and cravings while optimising the function of weight-regulating hormones.

Also, calories from whole foods like fruit tend to be more satisfying than calories from processed foods, such as chocolate.

The use of supplements can help in losing weight

The weight loss enhancements and supplements industry is enormous. While companies claim their supplements help burn body fats, in reality, they are ineffective and dangerous.

The main reason why enhancements seem to work for some people is the palliative effects. Users fall into the advertisement attics and believe the supplements will help them lose weight.

Supplements have mild effects on weight loss. However, certified ones are useful and can aid shed a small amount of weight gradually.

Drinking water helps lose weight

The common adage that water, especially lemon water, helps weight loss might not be accurate. Water does not aid in losing weight, it keeps you hydrated which makes you snack less. Water is vital for good health and wellbeing. Sometimes dehydration can be mistaken for hunger – if you're thirsty, you may snack more.

Obesity is diet carelessness and not biology

It is wrong to say obesity is all about diet carelessness or willpower. Obesity is a severe disorder. Contributing factors include:

Genetic variations

Medical conditions such as depression

Hormonal variations

However, genetics and other natural factors should not make someone give up on losing weight. It is still possible by trying proven practices of losing weight.

Weight loss diets work

The supplements and weight loss industry lures people to believe diets are helpful.

Do not approach weight loss with a dieting outlook. Instead, make it an objective to change your lifestyle permanently and become healthier, content, and fit.

If you succeed in increasing your activity levels, eat well, and have enough sleep, you should lose weight as a natural side effect. However, dieting alone probably will not work in the long term.

