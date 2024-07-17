Panic over Hepatitis A outbreak as three children die in Uasin Gishu County

An outbreak of Hepatitis A in Uasin Gishu County has caused panic after three children succumbed to the disease. According to Uasin Gishu Health Executive Abraham Serem, at least 10 children aged between 10 and 13 years have been admitted at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) with symptoms of Hepatitis A since March.

He attributed the outbreak to poor sanitation.

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver that can cause mild to severe illness.

Dr Serem said a team of experts from Nairobi is expected in the county to help with diagnosis as well as contain the outbreak.

He spoke during an inspection tour of health facilities after visiting the county referral hospital in the company of Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii.

The governor urged health workers in the county to put joint efforts in the fight against the disease.

Dr Serem said diagnosing the condition is costly, which is why the county is partnering with experts from the Ministry of Health and other research institutions to manage the situation.

"Testing for Hepatitis A is expensive and that is why we are seeking help from Health ministry experts to team up with local health workers and fast-track diagnosis and treatment,” said Dr Serem.

He said cases of Hepatitis A are always on the rise during the rainy season; when the virus multiplies faster.

Dr Serem said the majority of the cases were reported at Ziwa and Segero areas in Soy Sub -county.

However, he assured parents that there is no cause for alarm since all measures are being put in place to manage the situation.

Officials from the county’s Health department have been dispatched to areas prone to the virus to create awareness, especially on matters sanitation.

Dr Serem noted that symptoms include yellowing of the skin and the whites of the eyes, which is associated with liver-related challenges.

He said the virus is one of several types of Hepatitis viruses that cause liver inflammation and affect your liver's ability to function.

According to the World Health Organization, Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver that is caused by a variety of infectious viruses and non-infectious agents ,leading to a range of health problems, some of which can be fatal. There are five main strains of the Hepatitis virus, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E. While they all cause liver disease, they differ in important ways including modes of transmission, severity of the illness, geographical distribution and prevention methods.

Hepatitis viruses are the most common cause of Hepatitis but other infections, toxic substances (such as alcohol, certain drugs), and autoimmune diseases can also cause Hepatitis.

Acute infection may occur with limited or no symptoms or may include symptoms such as jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), dark urine, extreme fatigue, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

The World Health Organization statistics indicate that 400 million people are infected with Hepatitis worldwide.

The statistics further show that every year, 1.4 million people die from viral Hepatitis and yet all of these deaths could be prevented.

Hepatitis A and E are typically caused by the consumption of contaminated food or water. They are spread by poor food hygiene, unsafe water, and lack of proper sanitation.