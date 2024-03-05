Growing liver cancer burden linked to Hepatitis B amid vaccine shortage

A majority of liver cancer patients in the North Rift and western region have tested positive for Hepatitis B, according to a study conducted by researchers at Moi University and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTHR).

The study dubbed ‘Hepwek project’ sought to establish the risk factors of liver cancer from August 2022 to February 2024 in Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo Marakwet and the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, which also receives patients from Western region.

From the findings released this month, researchers found an association between Hepatitis B and the high prevalence of liver cancer in the three counties even as health experts raised concern over a shortage of Hepatitis B vaccine in most county hospitals.

Hepatitis B is a viral infection that attacks the liver and it can cause both acute and chronic disease. The study sampled 200 patients diagnosed with chronic liver diseases and those suspected of liver cancer in the three counties and at MTRH. Laboratory and ultrasound tests were conducted. Out of the sampled number, 61 were found with hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of liver cancer.

Baringo County recorded the highest number of liver cancer patients with Hepatitis B at 64 per cent followed by Elgeyo Marakwet at 52 per cent. The study also showed that a majority of the patients indulged in excessive consumption of alcohol.

Dr Fatuma Some, a gastroenterologist and the lead researcher, said: “We observed that the majority of patients with liver cancer had higher positivity or showed positive results for Hepatitis B, which is a known risk factor for liver cancer. We want to encourage Kenyans to go for early screening so they can get surgical operation, which is the first intervention if they are diagnosed with the condition.” The expert urged the national government and counties to make sure that Kenyans go for regular screening to ensure early diagnosis, timely vaccination against Hepatitis B and an efficient referral system for reported cases.

Dr Sarah Obuya, a clinical oncologist at MTRH, explained that risk factors for liver cancer include chronic Hepatitis B and Hepatitis C, excessive alcohol use, obesity or fatty liver and aflatoxin. “Hepatitis B is highly contagious and transmission is contact with fluid, sexual transmission or mother-to-child transmission. The consumption of infested grains with aflatoxin that elicit liver cells to reproduce can also give rise to liver cancer.”

Dr Solomon Sirma, Baringo County Health executive, said the national government through the Ministry of Health needs to distribute Hepatitis B vaccine in counties, noting that many are struggling to access it.

“We have reached out to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency and they have informed us that there is a shortage of the vaccine. We appeal to the Ministry of Health to come up with modalities to increase Hepatitis B vaccine uptake,” observed Dr Sirma, who was flanked by Elgeyo Marakwet Health Executive Michael Biwott and Uasin Gishu Health Chief Officer Paul Wangwe.

The Hepwek study was funded by the French government.

The World Health Organization data indicates that in 2019, viral hepatitis, including acute cases, cirrhosis and liver cancer accounted for 1.1 million deaths globally.