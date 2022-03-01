Why masturbation in relationships is not all evil

Medically, masturbation releases up to five hormone reactions.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Masturbation is one of the ways many people in relationships learn or discover what turns them on.
  • The difference, just as with other activities including intercourse, is doing it too much and without self-control.
  • Masturbation may cause more harm than good if each partner in the sexual relationship attaches an opposing meaning to it.

What would you do if you found out that your partner masturbates regularly behind your back? For many people in relationships, masturbation is perceived as wrong and unnecessary. This is because frequent sexual activity in a relationship is considered adequate.

