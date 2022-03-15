Sexual health: How to resolve the problem of bad sex in your relationship

Do not act selfishly during intercourse.

Bad sex in relationships is more common than people admit. In almost all cases, the man is usually at fault. According to Laurie Watson, the author of Wanting Sex Again, reasons for this could be what is seen as selfishness on the man’s part, where he gets too excited to reach his climax at the expense of his partner’s satisfaction. Lack of foreplay and poor bedroom hygiene also contribute to bad sex. But it could also be that the woman does not think highly of sexual intercourse. According to Watson, these factors create friction in your relationship.

