What are the motives of older men who date younger women?

The wababas were spitefully labeled ‘sugar daddies.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The wababas are wealthy, and with their wealth, they are able to attract dozens of younger women desperate for financial support in exchange for romantic liaisons.
  • 65 percent of Kenya’s young people find it alright to have wababas, while 33 percent are currently having sexual relationships with wababas.
  •  The notion that people should date those within the five-year age bracket may no longer be valid due to the current higher levels of life expectancy.

We are in the era of wababas. This is the colloquial term that has replaced ‘sponsor’, used to describe older men in relationships with significantly younger women. The wababas are wealthy, and with their wealth, they are able to attract dozens of younger women desperate for financial support in exchange for romantic liaisons. The wababas are usually more than double the age of the women.

