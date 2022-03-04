Can you learn to love someone you are not into?

Sexual attraction is much more mutable than we have been taught

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Although your sexual attractions cannot be controlled, they can be reengineered and tailored to embrace the person who would be good for you.
  • While sexual and physical attraction is vital in a relationship, they should not be confused with love.
  • After the rosy glow of love is gone, and you no longer feel what you used to before, you must decide if you want to love this person and commit to them or not.

Ideally, people want to be in a romantic relationship with someone they love, and one who also reciprocates their love. But this is not always the case. You may be in a relationship or marriage with someone who loves you, but you don’t feel the same way. You may choose to stay because they are the most ideal person you have ever dated, or because you don’t want to break their heart, or because you are heavily dependent on them due to socio-economic circumstances.

