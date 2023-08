Lancet backs HPV vaccination for boys

A new global study is now rooting for the inclusion of men in human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programmes.

This has been informed by an analysis of the global prevalence of HPV infection in males aged 15 years and older.

Publishing their findings in The Lancet Global Health, the researchers found that one in three men worldwide is infected with at least one type of HPV.

Of these, one in five men have one or more high-risk or potentially carcinogenic HPV types.

"Our results show that HPV prevalence is high in men over 15 years of age and support that sexually active men, regardless of age, are an important reservoir of HPV genital infection," the Lancet study said.

The study shows that HPV prevalence peaks in men between the ages of 25 and 29 and remains high until the age of 50.

Younger males aged 15 and 19, most of whom become infected after their first sexual encounter, also have high infection rates.

"These estimates underscore the importance of including men in comprehensive HPV prevention strategies to reduce HPV-related morbidity and mortality in men and ultimately achieve elimination of cervical cancer and other HPV-related diseases," the study says.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least 13 of the more than 100 subtypes of HPV can cause cancer, of which cervical cancer is the most common and is caused by two main HPV variants.

In 2006, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first HPV vaccine, which can prevent infection with about four HPV strains, including those that cause cervical cancer.

It took about 13 years after approval for Kenya to publicly introduce its first doses of HPV vaccine, with support from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. As of 2019, young Kenyan girls aged between nine and 14 will continue to receive free HPV vaccines at school.

The vaccine is given in two doses over a period of six to 12 months. Data from the Ministry of Health shows that around 58 per cent of girls in 2022 have received the first dose and a further 32 per cent have received the second dose.

But boys are still being left out. Earlier this year, Dr Mary Nyangasi, head of the National Cancer Control Programme in Kenya, considered casting the HPV vaccination net wider to include boys.

As of last year, only 45 countries in the world were vaccinating their boys against the human papillomavirus (HPV).

Dr Nyangasi yesterday told Nation that, since males are considered reservoirs of the HPV virus, if vaccinated, they’ll be able to clear the infection should they get it.

"Vaccines work by boosting your immunity. When you are vaccinated, your immunity is alerted so that if you get an infection in the future, you will be able to fight it off," she explained.

She explained that there are different types of HPV-related cancers, some of which affect men and others affect women.

According to Kenya's HPV report published in March this year, cervical cancer, which affects women, remains the leading HPV-related cancer.

Other cancers caused by HPV include anal, vulvar, oropharyngeal, vaginal, penile, oral and laryngeal cancers. The report shows that oral cancer is the most common HPV-related cancer in men, closely followed by laryngeal cancer, which affects the larynx (a hollow tube that connects your voice box to the rest of your respiratory system), and in third place is anal cancer.

In Kenya, the Gardasil HPV vaccine is the only licensed HPV vaccine recommended for boys.

"One of the things we should know is that the demand for HPV vaccine is high worldwide, but the supply is low. So when it comes to public health, we have to prioritise according to the risk factors of the population," she added. Dr Nyangasi stressed that the available HPV vaccines are safe, useful and important.