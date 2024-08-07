Ministry of Health mobilises experts to contain Kenya's first case of Mpox at Taveta border

The Ministry of Health has dispatched a team of medical experts to Taita-Taveta County, where Kenya’s first mpox case was detected at the Taveta border point.

The team led by disease surveillance expert Dr Pius Mutuku, said they will pitch camp in Taita Taveta to support the county health officials.

Dr Mutuku said the team will also undertake contact tracing for those who came into contact with the patient. Virus symptoms include high fever, skin rash, headache, swollen lymph nodes, and general body aches. The virus can spread through contact with a sick person and respiratory droplets.

“We are here to work alongside your disease surveillance team and also undertake contact tracing for those who came into contact with the patient," Dr Mutuku.

Speaking during a meeting with Taita Taveta Health Services County Executive, Mr Gifton Mkaya in Wundanyi, the Ministry of Health official said that the government is taking all measures possible to ensure the disease does not spread.

“We are working with the Health Ministry to conduct contact tracing and more surveillance. We have enhanced surveillance but even in itself by the virtue that our teams were able to detect the case at the Taveta border point shows how we are alert,” said Mr Mkaya.

This comes two days after the Ministry of Health announced that it is tracing individuals who might have come into contact with a long-distance truck driver battling monkeypox.

The driver traveled from Kampala in Uganda to Mombasa, then to Rwanda through Taita Taveta and Tanzania. The truck driver is now back in Kenya.

On Saturday, Health Principal Secretary Ms Mary Muthoni said the ministry is tracing all close contacts at his workplace, the hospital where he was admitted, and along his travel routes.

“No new cases of Mpox have been identified within the country. We continue to monitor the one confirmed case, who traveled from Kampala in Uganda to Mombasa, then to Rwanda through Taita Taveta and Tanzania. The case, a long-distance truck driver, is now back in Kenya,” said Ms Muthoni.

Following the confirmation of the Mpox case in Kenya, Ms Muthoni said the Ministry of Health has undertaken various response measures, including contact tracing and enhancing surveillance.

This involves tracing all close contacts of the patient along his travel itinerary in the country.

“We have heightened surveillance in all counties along the Busia to Mombasa highway and the Mombasa to Taveta Road, to identify all contacts and any other unidentified cases,” added the PS.

The government is also communicating with health authorities in neighboring countries where the patient traveled to trace all potential contacts.

“We have deployed a rapid response team to support affected counties with detailed investigations and activated the Public Health Emergency Operation Centers across the country. Incident Management Teams have been established to coordinate response activities,” said Ms Muthoni.

The ministry is also monitoring the evolution of outbreaks in neighbouring countries to assess the risk of regional transmission and adjust response measures accordingly.

Public Sensitization has also been enhanced with the ministry advising all 47 counties, on necessary preventive measures, and steps to take if they contract the disease, including frequent hand washing with soap and water or hand sanitiser, seeking early treatment, and avoiding close contact with sick persons.

The Ministry is working closely with County Government authorities, Port Health Authorities and all relevant State Agencies and stakeholders to ensure all necessary interventions are in place to protect citizens from the outbreak.

At the port city, medics at the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH) are on high alert following the detection of Monkey Pox in Taita Taveta County.

Mombasa County Public Health and Disease Prevention Chief Officer, Ms Rukiya Abdulrahman said CGTRH’s Emergency Operation Centre is on high alert following the detection of Monkey Pox in Taita Taveta County.

CGTRH is the largest hospital in the region.

Ms Abdulrahman said the disease surveillance team intensified its operations to ensure that the disease does not spread to Mombasa.

“The East African Community headquarters has called on its members to heighten public awareness of the disease,” said Ms Abdulrahman.

The public health and disease prevention chief officer advised Kenyans to avoid contact with people diagnosed with the Mpox virus and wear face masks when in close contact with symptomatic individuals.

“Use protective equipment when handling suspected cases and ensure meat is thoroughly cooked to reduce the risk of contracting Mpox,” said the public health and disease prevention.

Other measures include regularly washing clothes and linen, avoiding contact with people diagnosed with Mpox virus, wearing face masks when in close contact with symptomatic individuals and using protective equipment when handling suspected cases.

She urged residents to ensure meat is thoroughly cooked and to wash their clothes and linen regularly.