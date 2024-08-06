Kenya's first Mpox patient is now healed, says Ministry

The Ministry of Health has stated that the index patient who was diagnosed with Mpox at the Taita Taveta border last week has recovered, even as contact tracing is underway.

The Ministry says the patient, a long-distance truck driver, continues to trace all his close contacts at his workplace, at the hospital where he was admitted and along his travel routes.

Already, the disease surveillance team has started contact tracing Kenyans who were in contact with the individual. He was travelling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya.

The team of four disease surveillance experts arrived in Taita Taveta County on Monday. Their primary task is to trace all individuals who had come into contact with him.

According to a statement by Mary Muthoni, Principal Secretary Public Health and Professional Standards, the patient has been under scrutiny and treatment.