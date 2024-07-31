Kenya confirms first Mpox case

Kenya has confirmed its first Mpox case at a Taita Taveta border point with Tanzania. The virus was detected in an individual, reportedly a long-distance truck driver, who was travelling from Uganda to Rwanda through Kenya.

The infection, which is caused by the monkeypox virus, spreads through close contact, causing flu-like symptoms and a painful rash. Most cases are mild but it can kill.

The Ministry of Health did not divulge any more information about the individual. However, it advised Kenyans to be vigilant and wash hands often in order to reduce risk of infection.

"Wash hands often with soap and water or hand sanitiser. If you have symptoms, seek health advise and avoid close contact with other persons...avoid close contact with persons with suspected or confirmed disease," the Ministry said in a statement.

"Person-to-person transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or other lesions such as in the mouth or on the genitals. The disease can also be transmitted through respiratory droplets."

The virus is endemic to the Democratic Republic of Congo, as well as forested areas in East, Central and West Africa.

Earlier this month, Kenya had issued a travel advisory to all counties and border entry points. This came as a response to recent outbreaks of Mpox in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which currently has the biggest outbreak of the viral Mpox disease ever recorded, with tens of thousands of people infected as of June.

“Tests can be done in the National Public Health Laboratory and other specialised laboratories in the country,” Mary Muthoni, the Principal Secretary State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, said in a statement.

According to the Africa Centre for Disease Control and Prevention data, more than 8,479 cases and 401 deaths from Mpox have been recorded since January 2024. Out of these, 97 percent of the cases were reported in DRC, now considered a hotspot.

According to the World Health Organization numbers, more than 21,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths were reported in 2022. In 2023, a total of 14,626 cases and 654 deaths were recorded. Most of those infected are children under the age of five.

Mpox is a zoonotic disease caused by the monkeypox virus. It can be transmitted from animals to humans and through human-to-human contact.