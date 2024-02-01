Explainer: What is red eye disease?

Four cases of red eye disease have been reported in Nairobi and Kisii, outside the Coast region where the first case was reported – an indication that the disease is spreading rapidly in the country.

Already, data from health facilities in Mombasa show that 80 patients have been admitted at Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH), 36 at Portreitz, 33 at Likoni and over 200 cases from public hospitals.

County data from public facilities show that over 1,000 people have contracted the disease in Mombasa alone since Wednesday last week. The data is from patients who have presented at public facilities, with the majority being school children.

The county has instructed parents with school-going children to keep them at home if they show any symptoms of the disease to prevent the spread of the disease, which is considered too contagious.

A circular has also been issued to churches, schools and markets to ensure they comply with health measures.

Dr Patrick Amoth, the acting director-general of the Ministry of Health, has urged Kenyans to be more vigilant.

But what is red eye and what causes it?

The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) explains that it can be caused by many things, including viruses, bacteria, allergens, contact lens use, chemicals, fungi and certain medical conditions.

The CDC notes that viruses that cause conjunctivitis include adenoviruses (the most common), rubella virus, rubeola (measles) virus, herpes viruses, which include herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus (which also causes chickenpox and shingles), Epstein-Barr virus, which also causes infectious mononucleosis (mono), and picornaviruses, such as coxsackievirus A24 and enterovirus 70 (which has caused outbreaks in other countries).

How does it spread?

Dr Amoth agrees with the CDC, explaining that the disease is most likely caused by adenovirus (epidemic serotype), which spreads very quickly but rarely causes long-term eye complications.

It is usually self-limiting and therefore not a cause for concern, he notes, adding that the disease is spread by touching the eyes of infected people or touching contaminated surfaces and then touching one's own eyes.

The CDC adds that contact with infectious tears, eye discharge, faecal matter or respiratory discharges can contaminate hands.

“Viral conjunctivitis can also be spread by large respiratory tract droplets. As viral conjunctivitis can be highly contagious, infected individuals should be counselled to prevent transmission, including washing hands frequently, using separate towels, and avoiding close contact with others during the period of contagion,” the CDC says, noting that most cases in adults are self-limited and do not require antimicrobial treatment.

“Antiviral medication may be used to treat more serious forms of conjunctivitis, such as conjunctivitis caused by herpes simplex virus or varicella-zoster virus.”

Other symptoms

The CDC adds that, depending on the cause of viral conjunctivitis, some patients may have additional symptoms such as the common cold, influenza, or other respiratory infections, as well as fever and sore throat.

Conjunctivitis can occur with viral rash illnesses, which are usually accompanied by a rash, fever and cough.

Dr Amoth urges anyone with severe symptoms, including redness, discharge, swelling and bleeding, to seek medical attention immediately.

“To avoid infection, do not share towels with family members who are affected and disinfect high-touch surfaces, especially if a family member is infected.”

He urges those infected to take time off work or school to reduce the spread.