Explainer: Understanding conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye

Conjunctivitis (pink eye) is commonly caused by viruses, bacteria and allergens.

Viral and bacterial infections are contagious and can spread through physical contact with an infected person or surface, and through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Signs of the infection, which can affect one or both eyes, include red eyes, swollen eyes, persistent pain and yellowish discharge.

Abdalla Daleno, Mombasa County Public Health and Disease Prevention Chief Officer, said the infection causes inflammation of the thin, clear covering of the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelids.

He urged patients to avoid touching their faces, especially their eyes, with unwashed hands and to avoid rubbing their eyes as this can introduce germs and irritants.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use hand sanitiser with at least 60 per cent alcohol if soap and water are not available,” the health official said.

Patients were advised to use tissue paper or the inside of their elbow to wipe their eyes if necessary and to maintain personal hygiene by not sharing personal items such as towels, pillowcases or eye make-up.

He also advised residents to wash bedding, towels and other personal items frequently, especially if someone in the household has conjunctivitis.

Avoid close contact with others

“If you have conjunctivitis, avoid close contact with others, and consider staying home from work or school until symptoms improve. Use sunglasses to protect your eyes from irritants and reduce the spread of infectious particles,” he advised.

Daleno also urged patients to cover their mouths and noses with a tissue or their elbow when coughing or sneezing, to dispose of tissues properly and to wash their hands immediately afterwards.

To avoid contamination, the county health department advised residents not to share items such as eye drops, contact lenses or contact lens cases.

Residents were also asked to clean and disinfect surfaces that come into contact with their eyes, such as eyeglasses, and surfaces that come into contact with their hands, such as countertops, doorknobs, stair rails and light switches.

They were also asked to seek medical attention immediately if they experienced symptoms of conjunctivitis, such as redness, itching, discharge or blurred vision.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mild symptoms can be controlled and treated at home.