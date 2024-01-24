Mombasa, Kilifi health workers on high alert as 'pink eye' infections soar

Doctors at both private and public hospitals in the Coast region, including the Coast General Teaching and Referral Hospital (CGTRH), are battling a surge in a viral eye disease medically known as conjunctivitis.

The infection, popularly known as 'pink eye', is believed to have spread into the country from neighbouring Tanzania in December.

Health officials in Mombasa and Kilifi counties have confirmed an increase in the number of patients seeking treatment for eye infections.

Ophthalmologists at public and private hospitals told Nation.Africa that they had diagnosed many schoolchildren with the infection, sparking concern among residents.

Mombasa County Public Health and Disease Prevention Director Abdalla Daleno confirmed the outbreak, but assured residents that his department was working with schools in the county to contain the spread of the contagious infection.

“We do not have official figures yet because most people are handling the infections at home as normal irritations. But I urge them to present themselves to hospitals. But we confirm that we are recording cases of the eye disease,” said Daleno.

Dozens of students

A Nation team visit to Coast General Hospital on Monday morning found dozens of students from local primary and secondary schools seeking medical attention after contracting the infection.

Some residents took to various social media platforms to express their concerns, with many seeking information about the infection.

In Kilifi, the county director of health services, Dr Hassan Hamisi, confirmed that some cases had been reported at private and public health facilities in Malindi.

Hamisi said patients had been pouring into hospitals for two weeks, adding that they were still compiling figures.

“Surveillance is ongoing and a circular has been issued to schools,” he said.

In Taita Taveta County, sources at a public hospital said dozens of patients had been treated and discharged since Thursday last week.

According to the sources, who requested anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the press on the matter, most of the patients were from secondary schools in the area.

Battling the disease

On Monday, the Nation team found an ophthalmologist at the CGTRH, the largest hospital in the Coast region, treating more than 20 patients battling the disease.

Some of the patients, including primary and secondary schoolchildren in their uniforms, were seen crying in pain.

A Form Three student at a public day school in Mombasa was seen frantically calling her father to come to the hospital to help her.

She told the Nation team that her eyes were extremely painful as she kept wiping them with a white handkerchief.

“Most students in my class have this disease,” she said, as her colleague stood by her watching helplessly.

Another patient from Jomvu Sub-county said she had been diagnosed at a clinic two weeks ago.

"But we decided to come here for treatment. It is too painful. I don't know where I contracted this disease, but I can't sleep. That is why I came here for treatment," she said.

On holiday in Tanzania

A mother with her two sons told Nation.Africa that her children may have contracted the disease in December when they were on holiday in Tanzania.

Medics said all patients battling the eye disease were being treated at the outpatient wing.

Private hospitals are also facing an influx of patients battling the highly contagious ocular infection.

In Tanzania, the Ministry of Health has urged residents to take precautions.

The Citizen newspaper reported that 869 new cases had been recorded as of last week.