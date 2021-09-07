Intimacy problems are shared problems

Prostate cancer can have effects on your sex life
Photo credit: Prostate cancer can have effects on your sex life

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • If one partner is having trouble in the bedroom, both partners need to participate in seeking solutions. By Prof Joachim Osur

Connie’s complaint when she came to the sexology clinic was that she had not had sex with her husband for eight months. She could bear it anymore and wanted an immediate solution.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.