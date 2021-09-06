Incompetent at romance?

What you need to know:

  • The hallmark of romantic incompetence is a lack of intimate insight for yourself and for your partner.
  • As a result, one becomes aggressive and does things to intentionally hurt their partner.

Rose was on the verge of breaking up with her husband. What started as a trivial disagreement three months ago had turned into an energy-sapping conflict. At the persuasion of her pastor and her husband, she agreed to come to the clinic.

Previous article

The damage that low testosterone causes
Next article

How do I make my 15-year-old daughter love me?

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.