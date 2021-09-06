How do I make my 15-year-old daughter love me?

mother daughter
It is very crucial that you look for ways to get closer to her without necessarily being harsh.

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • You bought her gadgets and other ‘toys’ to keep her busy. It therefore indicates that you replaced your closeness with these things.

Q: I have a daughter who is turning 15. She has become so distant lately. Sometimes she is very rude. We provide everything for her. She has a phone, a laptop and other stuff just to keep her busy and happy, but she is very resentful even with extended family. It is becoming very difficult to understand her. I was forced to take away her phone to see if she will change and come to her senses but that is not changing her behavior. I often ask her if I have done anything wrong to her. I remind her of all that I have given her just for her happiness. All I want is to have a relationship with her again. I love her so much.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.