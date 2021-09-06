How do I stop my addiction to porn and masturbation?

xrated-content-pornography-masturbation
The first thing you must do is to restrain yourself from viewing pornography in order to avoid the accompanying sexual stimulation.

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • Know that it is possible to stop it; any behaviour learnt can also be unlearnt.

Q. I have a problem I feel very ashamed of. I have an addiction to porn and masturbation. It has become my daily routine. I can’t tell my wife about it and I don’t want to seek out other women in an effort to quell my urges because I don’t want to be unfaithful. When I was a child, an older girl forced me to have sex with her.  I wish I could stop this but I don't know how.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.