Overcome the fatigue of familiarity in your marriage

unhappy couple
Work stresses, relatives, investments, childcare, house management, and so forth, all cause disagreements sometimes. Couples need to be conscious of these relationship dynamics and come up with new ways of sustaining romance.

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Don’t let the daily stresses of life take over your intimate time. 

Recently, Chama, the women’s only welfare group of which I am the only male member, invited me to join them in a meeting and explain some matters of bedroom importance. “We have noted with concern a trend that we feel is dangerous for our marriages,” the chairperson introduced the topic of the day. “The frequency of sex in our marriages is declining at super speed and we fear that in the long run there will be no sex at all.”

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.