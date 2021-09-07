Erectile dysfunction can be linked to serious health problems

About a third of men develop symptoms of low testosterone at a certain point as they grow older.

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • A wilting sex life may mean that death is nigh unless medical intervention is sought early, says Dr Joachim Osur

The first time Alice came to the sexology clinic, she did not want to see a doctor. She asked at the reception if she could buy Viagra. The receptionist advised her to talk to the doctor but she refused and walked away. A week later she was back. This time round she agreed to see me.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.