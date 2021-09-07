I'm unable to have children, so my husband wants another wife

Being unable to bear children and now having the added pain of a potential second wife is a difficult situation

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • It is important to note that the feelings you are having while thinking about his options are perfectly normal. You now need a candid conversation about the way forward once he gets his new love.

Q: I have been married for the last six years. My husband and I do not have children. I have tried every intervention, including medical. I feel so devastated by this. Some months ago my husband told me that he really wants children and the only option is to marry another wife. He assured me of his love even after his second union. I feel more pain now. I love him and I really want him happy. If children will add to his happiness I will be happy too. He has a right to marry because it is within the law. Now how do I deal with this? Please help me. 

